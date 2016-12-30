Clergy to push to keep juveniles out of adult prisons in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Dozens of religious leaders from around New York state are making another effort to convince Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers to raise the age of criminal responsibility so fewer juvenile offenders end up in adult prisons.

The group said Thursday it will rally at the state Capitol on the first day of the 2017 legislative session to urge the change.

Cuomo has supported changing the law so most 16- and 17-year-old offenders would go to juvenile facilities.

New York and North Carolina are the only states that prosecute 16- and 17-year-olds as adults.

Critics say juvenile offenders have better outcomes when they're placed in age-appropriate facilities with the right support programs.

The Legislature will kick off the session Wednesday in Albany.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.