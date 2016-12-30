Company questions whether it's source of rural water chemicals

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A company that once used a chemical in a Vermont factory that has been found in local private water systems is now questioning whether it is responsible for the contamination.

The state has been negotiating with Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics over funding a $30 million water project in Bennington that would connect residents with contaminated wells to the municipal system. The private wells are contaminated with PFOA, a chemical linked to cancer.

Vermont Public Radio reports Saint-Gobain CEO Thomas Kinsky wrote a letter to state officials last week saying it's "premature for the state of Vermont to say Saint-Gobain is responsible for the cleanup of this contamination."

Kinsky says carbon filters it paid to install in affected homes are a permanent remedy.

Vermont officials say they're disappointed.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

Vt. judge won't dismiss PFOA suit against Saint-Gobain

Hoosick Falls partnership files suit over PFOA contamination

Authorities: Settlement reached over PFOA contamination in NY

Vt. legislators set drinking water standard for chemicals

Design begins for systems to replace polluted Vermont wells

Work to start on NH water project after PFOA found

PFOA update in Bennington

Town project will connect residents with PFOA wells to water

State building 3-D underground map to track PFOA movement

NY village recommended as federal Superfund cleanup site

Creating final rules on PFOA in Vermont

Village residents with contaminated water speak at hearing

Judge: State allowed to set lower PFOA limit than feds

Tests find elevated PFOA levels at Shelburne site

Aug. 30 date announced for NY Senate's PFOA hearing

Shumlin drinks from Pownal's newly clean water system

Pownal water safe to drink again

Blood tests of people with contaminated wells show high PFOA

Saint-Gobain seeks to have PFOA contamination suit dismissed

High levels of PFOA found in Shaftsbury

PFOA found in 2 more Vt. industrial sites

US House probes response to toxic chemical in NY drinking water

Hoosick Falls residents asked to limit water use

Sen. Gillibrand to discuss tainted water in Hoosick Falls

Federal health agencies asked for PFOA advice in upstate NY

Meeting in Bennington on well water contamination

New York searches statewide for industrial chemical in water

Hoosick Falls residents seek hearing on water contamination

State says Hoosick Falls water now safe to drink

Vt. environmental official: State clean-up fund running low

Residents demand answers about Pownal water contamination

Pownal municipal water contaminated with PFOA

Protecting Vermonters from chemical contamination

State: Resident PFOA blood tests several weeks away

Vermont completes water contamination testing in North Bennington

More water contamination found; 2nd community being tested

North Bennington water tests confirm widespread contamination

Tests reveal contaminated wells in North Bennington

NYC firm files class-action lawsuit over chemical in Hoosick Falls water

NY authorizes $10 million from Superfund for Hoosick water

New York holds manufacturers liable for fouled water

Help on the way for Hoosick Falls

Activist Brockovich meets with residents from town with potentially toxic water

Hoosick Falls residents fear the worst after toxic water warnings

Trail of cancer leads to Hoosick Falls tap water