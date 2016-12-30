Quantcast

Crash knocks out power in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. -

Police say a crash temporarily knocked out power in Rutland Thursday.

It happened at about 9 p.m. on Barrett Hill Road in Rutland Town.

Vermont State Police say Kristen Greene, 22, of Proctor, slammed into a power pole.

The crash knocked out power in the area, but crews quickly had it replaced.

Greene was not injured in the crash.

