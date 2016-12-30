Cars flip off carrier on Route 7

Several brand new cars were totaled before a driver could ever get behind the wheel. The truck hauling them jackknifed Friday morning along Route 7 in Charlotte. Police raced to the scene.

"The driver of the commercial motor vehicle lost control of the truck, his tractor went off the west side of the road. The truck came back onto the road and it came to rest in the position where it is right now, directly across Route 7, and it is blocking both lanes," Vt. State Police Cpl. Andrew Leise said.

No one was injured in the crash. Both the driver and the rig managed to roll away from the scene in a few hours.

While the scene looked grisly, it amounted to little more than a lengthy cleanup process for emergency responders. They rerouted most traffic along a side road, but weight restrictions forced commercial vehicles to sit idle, waiting for the major transportation corridor to reopen.

Marks along the roadside give a sense of what it took for the driver to keep the rig mostly on the state highway. It's unclear, though, what caused the crash.

"There was no evidence of impairment. We're not sure about speed at this point. It doesn't appear as though speed's a factor, but that's something that we're still investigating," Leise said.

Police say they're ticketing the rig's driver for failing to stay on the road and improperly securing his cargo. That will cost him about $500 and a couple of points on his license.

The crash is still under investigation, though, so steeper penalties are still possible.