No decision on accused driver's competency

Stephen Bourgoin was not in court Friday as lawyers and a judge discussed whether the wrong-way crash suspect is competent to stand trial.

"Today the defendant indicated he would stipulate to competency. But the court did not make a finding on competency 32 yet," said Bram Kranichfeld, the chief deputy Chittenden County state's attorney.

One doctor's report found that Bourgoin is competent to stand trial for the October crash that killed five teens from the Mad River Valley, but lawyers still have to submit a list of agreed upon facts to the judge, who will then use those to make an official decision.

"Competency is what we consider a dynamic condition that can change over time," Kranichfeld said.

The debate right now is whether Bourgoin can understand and participate in his trial, not whether he was insane at the time of the crash. That's an issue legal expert Tris Coffin says we're likely to see if and when the case moves forward. He says a high-profile case like this will take longer.

"You can be sure that both the state and the defense are going to take every step to do a thorough representation of the people's case and a thorough representation of the defendant's case. And the judge is going to be very careful," Coffin said.

Prosecutors would not comment on whether a plea deal might be in the works and said they are still collecting information, including an accident reconstruction report expected next week. They say they know people want answers and justice.

"This case is of the highest priority for our office, and we are going to do everything we can to ensure that Mr. Bourgoin is held accountable for his actions," Kranichfeld said.

So what's next in the case? Prosecution and defense lawyers will submit their stipulated facts by next Friday. Then the judge can move forward with a competency decision. The next hearing date for Bourgoin has not been set yet.

