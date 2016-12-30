Cuomo pardons 101 people convicted as minors

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo has pardoned 101 New Yorkers who committed non-violent crimes as 16- and 17-year-olds.

The Democratic governor announced the pardons Friday. Those receiving pardons have had clean records for at least 10 years. The pardons may be withdrawn if they reoffend.

Cuomo says those pardoned deserve a second chance to "live up to their full potential" and overcome the stigma of conviction.

Cuomo issued several other pardons and commutations Friday, including one for former radical Judith Clark. The 67-year-old former member of the Weather Underground has served 35 years of a 75-years-to-life sentence for her role in a deadly 1981 armored car robbery.

Cuomo's office described Clark as a model inmate. She won't be released under the commutation but will be eligible for parole next year.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.