Quantcast

NH to hold mandatory class for Wildlife Control Operators - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

NH to hold mandatory class for Wildlife Control Operators

Posted: Updated:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Any Wildlife Control Operator wishing to conduct business in New Hampshire next year must take a one-day class provided by the state in January.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is offering the free course on Jan. 26 and participants must register ahead of time. Wildlife Control Operators must also take a trapper education course, which is available several times a year.

The class will include information on capturing and handling wildlife, federal rules around handling certain species, wildlife diseases and proper trapping techniques.

Registration is available online at: http://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/wildlife/wco-classes.html.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.