NH to hold mandatory class for Wildlife Control Operators

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Any Wildlife Control Operator wishing to conduct business in New Hampshire next year must take a one-day class provided by the state in January.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is offering the free course on Jan. 26 and participants must register ahead of time. Wildlife Control Operators must also take a trapper education course, which is available several times a year.

The class will include information on capturing and handling wildlife, federal rules around handling certain species, wildlife diseases and proper trapping techniques.

Registration is available online at: http://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/wildlife/wco-classes.html.

