Most popular stories of 2016 on www.wcax.com

There are new details in the case of a South Burlington woman who alleges she was assaulted by Burlington police officers.
A toddler is in the hospital after a backyard swimming accident in East Montpelier.
A sad ending to the search for a missing woman in Colchester.
Police are looking for a murder suspect in Massachusetts. Authorities say his SUV has Vermont license plates.
A crash closed Route 14S in East Montpelier early Wednesday morning.
Police in New Hampshire are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist and injured his passenger.
A driver is alive after his car went up and over a guardrail in South Burlington.
Police say emergency crews in a Vermont town of about 12,000 have responded to 11 opiate overdoses in 24 hours, including two people who were in critical condition.
