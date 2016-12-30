Most popular stories of 2016 on www.wcax.com

As we count down to the new year, we're also remembering 2016. Here's a look back at some of the most popular stories on our website, www.wcax.com.

The 10th most viewed story in 2016, was on the obituary of an addict, Shawn Carter.

"It is a choice to pick up that needle, but that needle grabs ahold you and just won't let go," said Levi Carter, Shawn's brother.

A Vermont family's honest obituary of life with an addict.

"Heroin promised Shawn the world. What it didn't tell him was how it would devastate his family and tear them apart, how it would take jobs and places to live, how it would steal his baby girl right out of his arms," said Lori Somerville, Shawn's aunt.

The ninth most clicked story at wcax.com this year, was about a shooting incident in Saxtons River.

"My daughter sleeps right near a window, so it is definitely really nerve-wracking," neighbor Terri Derby said.

Vermont State Police put a warning out to stay out of Saxtons River after they say a man started firing off shots in a neighborhood.

Another major story online-- a family vacation that ended in tragedy.

"He was with family and friends," Jamaica Fire Chief Dana West said. "They were enjoying the day at the falls."

Tyler Rosenberg, 17, died after falling at Hamilton Falls in Jamaica.

The seventh most popular story at wcax.com was the Kingdom Con. We were the first ones there as federal investigators seized operations at Q Burke and Jay Peak resorts.

Our sixth most-viewed story is out of Proctor. That's where an Easter Egg hunt, with about 25,000 people, ended with pepper spray and a man arrested.

WCAX News coverage of a stabbing on the last day of the Champlain Valley Fair in Essex Junction had a lot of people checking out wcax.com.

"It was very sad to end on such a tragic note," said Chris Ashby of the Champlain Valley Fair.

Creepy clowns and threats against students got a lot of interest.

"I was scared at first, but I haven't seen a clown around here, so it doesn't matter to me anymore," said Desiree Leclair, a St. Albans student.

"I heard about it from my friends, so I decided I'm not going to school on Friday," said Devin Cornell, a student.

Another top story on the web happened at the height of Bernie Sanders mania. Just before the Democratic convention, two Vermont delegates were booted from going because of their gender; the DNC wanted a balance of men and women. That story had the third most views in 2016.

Our reporting on a toddler who died after going missing at a Vermont day care was the second most-clicked story online this year.

It was a deadly wrong-way crash on the interstate that left the entire region stunned.

"There was debris everywhere they were flames" a witness told WCAX News.

Five teenagers from the Mad River Valley were killed. The crash, investigation and outpouring of support drew national attention and was the biggest story of the year on wcax.com.

Related Story:

WCAX.com's most-clicked stories of 2016