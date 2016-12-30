Getting 2017 off on the right foot

The state of Vermont wants folks to take a hike.

"We have a program called First Day Hikes," said Craig Whipple of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.

On New Year's Day, the state is hosting several family-friendly hikes at parks around the state for free.

"So we are going to places that are well-traveled, easy to get around, easy to find and we have guides, we have volunteers and staff who know the places and will take you out and make sure you are safe," Whipple explained.

One of the First Day Hike sites is Niquette Bay State Park in Colchester.

"This is a good location for people because it's in Chittenden County, it's easy to get to and so we always expect a lot of people at this hike," said Jessica Savage of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.

The hikes are designed to get folks outdoors to experience state parks in the quiet of winter. Education is also part of the deal.

"These are all this green stuff sticking out is horsetail fern, which is a really ancient plant," Savage explained. "Almost looks like bamboo, but it's just this really simple plant that has been here for tens of thousands of years."

If you decide to start off your New Year's Day with Vermont State Parks, they have a few recommendations. Dress for the weather, bring along drinks and snacks, and be prepared to learn a little something about your surroundings.

"So Niquette Bay was this was part of the inland sea about 10,000 years ago. When it receded, it left behind sand dunes, well, these were huge sand dunes," Savage said.

And over time, they have been eroding, toppling the trees that have grown on top of them.

"You can constantly see geology in action here," Savage said. "It's not every day, but every year we have a lot of trees that come down."

The First Day hikes take place at parks around the state, starting at different times on New Year's Day. About 150 to 200 people usually attend.

"It's a great place to come in the winter, for sure," Savage said.

Click here for a list of the guided First Day Hikes and all the details.