Fuel mix-up leaves drivers in distress

Jaime Constantine noticed one of his vehicles at Darling's Auto Repair was running low on gas. He went to the nearby P&H Truckstop to fill up the tank and returned it to the lot. Then he ran into problems.

"After shutting it off, it wouldn't restart," Constantine said.

He wasn't the only one.

"Cars started dying left and right," said Mike Gherardi, the manager of Darling's Auto Repair.

It would turn out to be a busy day for Constantine and the mechanics at the South Ryegate shop.

"We came in this morning thinking we are going to have a pretty light day getting ready for the New Year and started getting these phone calls, one right after another. And we said, 'Jeez, something is not adding up here.' And then we came to the common denominator they got some contaminated fuel," Gherardi.

P&H is a popular truck stop right off Interstate 91 in Wells River. It's known for its mile-high pies and for an easy place to fuel up.

When we called P&H, the woman who answered basically hung up on us, but we were able to track down P&H's parent company, Champlain Oil. Company President Tony Cairns confirmed one of his drivers accidentally put diesel fuel into the underground gas tank at the popular truck stop. We asked him how many gallons; he told us he didn't know. The folks at Darling's say they were told it was about 2,000 gallons.

"It's a pretty popular spot right off the interstate, so I'm sure a lot of people accessed it, especially with the holiday weekend," Constantine said.

Each car requires hours of works and likely needs hundreds of dollars in repairs. Champlain Oil says they'll be footing the bill and people should reach out to them.