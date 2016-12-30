Quantcast

Avalanche warning on Mount Washington

SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. -

The U.S. Forest Service has issued an avalanche warning on Mount Washington.

Areas include the Cutler River Drainage on the east side of Mount Washington and Tuckerman and Huntington ravines.

Officials say heavy snow and the wind chill have created unstable snow.

The forest service advises people to stay away for now.

