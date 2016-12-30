Man found dead after camper fire

Police say a man was found dead after a fire in Huntington.

Vermont State Police say they were called to a camper off Sherman Hollow Road around 3 p.m. Friday, but the fire may have happened days ago.

Investigators say Ryan Campbell, 36, likely died of injuries related to the fire. They say the fire went out on its own before spreading to the outside of the camper. They're still trying to figure out what sparked the blaze.

Police say Campbell lived off the land. His mother went to check on him Friday and found him dead.