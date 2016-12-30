Fire crews called to home twice in 24 hours

An investigation is underway after fire crews were called to a home for the second time in less than 24 hours.

The home in Vergennes is no longer habitable after a fire broke out at about noon Friday. It's unclear what started the blaze.

Fire crews responded to the same home Thursday night.

Vergennes Deputy Fire Chief Chris Gebo: Unless there's a rekindle during the evening, we usually don't get called back to the same residence.

Reporter Kyle Midura: And is there any indication this was a rekindle?

Chief Chris Gebo: I do not know that answer until the investigators come and do their investigation.

Emergency responders took the woman who lives in the home to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters say she was conscious and breathing when they found her.

They do not believe the fire is suspicious but say that will be determined by state fire investigators.