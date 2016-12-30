Rat-infested house prompts townwide emergency

From the outside, one wouldn't take a second glance at this Willsboro home. But on the inside...

"A very large rat infestation," said Shaun Gillilland, the town supervisor.

Unsafe, unhealthy, unsanitary: Town officials estimate that rampant rodents are in the hundreds all throughout the Gillilland Lane home.

"Furniture, cupboards, oven-- everything," Gillilland said.

Town officials found out following a tip from concerned citizens. They issued a state of emergency Tuesday for the entire town, trying to stop a potential spread and health risks.

"The exterminator company named about 5-10 types of diseases. Rat bite fever, leptosporosis, bubonic plague," Gillilland said.

The rat residence has trash and garbage nearly everywhere. An exterminator who was called in said it's the worst he's ever seen.

The emergency order is only in effect for five days, but town officials say because conditions are so bad, they may have to extend it up to a month.

Traps have already been set and holes in the foundation have been sealed. Now, the focus is pulling infested materials from the home, including mattresses covered in urine and feces.

"They had rats," neighbor Mae Mero said.

And while officials say the rats have been confined to the home, it hasn't stopped worries from reaching next door.

"I asked him, are they going to travel over here?" Nero said.

Neighbors say the unidentified woman who lives in the home was private and often kept to herself.

Reporter Tyler Dumont: Did you ever see her bring her trash out?

Tom Mero/Neighbor: No.

But Tom Mero says he never knew there was a problem.

"I had no idea," he said. "No clue."

As to where the rats are coming from, that's still being looked into.

"If there's a rat colony outside, underground or something," Gillilland said, "then we might be dealing with a much larger problem."