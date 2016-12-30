Good Samaritans save Vt. man stuck in the snow

"Out of the corner of my eye, I thought I saw something," Gerry Hartley said.

Hartley was on his way to work Tuesday morning when he thought he saw something strange on the side of Route 128 in Westford. He doubled back to check.

"Sure enough, there's this gentleman laying half on ice and half on the snow," Gerry said. "I yelled out, 'Are you OK? Are you hurt?'"

"I said, 'Well, I could use a little help,'" Roland Provost said.

Roland had slipped while taking out the trash. The Gulf War vet has no strength on his right side. So when he went down, he couldn't get up.

"I slid and my boots kept on falling off," Roland said. "And I said, 'Well, this is stupid. Damn fool, get up and get moving.'"

He struggled for a half-hour before Gerry spotted him. Then another commuter stopped.

"We as guardsmen, we as Vermonters are here to support our community and it's just helping. That's what Vermonters do," said Command Sgt. Maj. Toby Quick of the Vermont National Guard.

"It's amazing," said Karen Provost, Roland's wife.

Karen doesn't want to think about what could have happened had these guardian angels not come to her husband's rescue.

"He told me there were cars just driving by on their way to work. So, I don't know if they were just busy getting to work and didn't see him. I don't know how many saw him and kept going," she said. "These two gentleman stopped. They're special."

"When someone sees someone in trouble, it doesn't matter what your schedule is or what you're out to do; you need to stop and help that person," Gerry said. "We are all just human beings here. We are here for a short time. We need to help each other get through it."

The men picked Roland up, got him safely into his house, and then went their separate ways. He never got to thank them or even ask their names. He knew one worked for Patterson Fuels, the other for the National Guard. So his daughter turned to social media to solve the mystery. Just 12 hours later, more than 400 people had shared her post.

"I had no idea social media could work so quickly and so thoroughly," she said.

The family was inundated with possible identities of the good Samaritans.

"I kept getting messaged and my name was mentioned about driving 128. And I read all of them and said, 'OK, I gotta come clean,'" Toby said.

Toby went back to the Provost home to check on Roland. He also called a buddy to sand their driveway.

"We've had a hard year and all this kindness from all these people has fixed the end of the year for us," Karen said.

Roland came away from this with a bumped elbow, a bit of a bruised ego and a heart full of gratitude.

"If I could give these guys anything in the world, I'd give it to them," he said.