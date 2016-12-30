Quantcast

Fire destroys condos at Loon Mountain

LINCOLN, N.H. -

A fire destroyed condos at Loon Mountain in Lincoln, New Hampshire, Thursday night.

The fire was on Ram's Horn Drive which is between the east and west bases of the mountain.

Witnesses reported seeing flames from a mile away.

No injuries were reported.

There's no word yet on what caused that fire.

