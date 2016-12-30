Burlington Boys Hoop Edges Rice 50-48

Friday, December 30th

BURLINGTON, Vt. - The Burlington boys basketball team outscored Rice 21-10 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 50-48 win over their rivals Friday night at Buck Hard Gym.

Kaden Rosamilia led Burlington (5-0) with 13 points. Elliot Nelson had a game high 18 for Rice (2-2).

The teams had met in each of the last two Division One state championship games. Last season, Burlington snapped Rice's three year championship run with a victory in the state title game.

In other action, the CVU boys beat Burr & Burton 63-41 on the opening day of the Kevin Reill Tournament. The Redhawks will face Rutland in the title game Saturday night at 6pm.