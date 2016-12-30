Quantcast

Burlington Boys Hoop Edges Rice 50-48 - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Burlington Boys Hoop Edges Rice 50-48

Posted: Updated:

Friday, December 30th

BURLINGTON, Vt. -  The Burlington boys basketball team outscored Rice 21-10 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 50-48 win over their rivals Friday night at Buck Hard Gym.

Kaden Rosamilia led Burlington (5-0) with 13 points.  Elliot Nelson had a game high 18 for Rice (2-2).

The teams had met in each of the last two Division One state championship games.  Last season, Burlington snapped Rice's three year championship run with a victory in the state title game.

In other action, the CVU boys beat Burr & Burton 63-41 on the opening day of the Kevin Reill Tournament.  The Redhawks will face Rutland in the title game Saturday night at 6pm. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.