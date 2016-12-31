Destination Recreation: Gonzos HD Sports Simulators

Gonzos HD Sports in South Burlington offers sports simulators for all types of competitors.

"All levels can come in and play. You can have kids you can have families you can have beginners and even professional come in," says Owner Steve Gonsalves.

With one of three life like ski simulators in the country it is the same technology that Olympic skiers use to train. But you don't have to be training for the Olympics to use this simulator.

"Its a little nerve racking cause there is the though of well even though there are the bars I might fall off or your legs might give out cause your so tired. When your actually doing it, its a lot of fun," says Marcus Knapp indoor skier.

But there is more to Gonzos. Their golf simulators keep golf a year round sport in Vermont.

"Yea its just so much fun in the winter time. You look out side its snowing, you throw your clubs in the back of the car and off you go. You come in here to play golf," says golfer Jack Fontine.

Now if skiing and golf are not your sports. They have other options

"We got football, rugby, soccer, zombie dodgeball, baseball, basketball." says Gonsalves

With all these other options. Gonzos is a hot spot for.

"All ages. You can be any age to come in and play," says Gonsalves.

"Its a lot of fun," says Knapp

Which makes this destination a hit.