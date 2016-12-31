Quantcast

Police take man into custody in Montpelier neighborhood

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

A standoff with police in Montpelier is over with the suspect being taken into custody.

Just before noon Saturday, investigators say got reports of a potentially armed man sitting in a vehicle on Hubbard Park Drive. Police say the man – whose name has not been released – was on supervised release by the Vermont Department of Corrections. Nearby homes were evacuated.

The Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit and Crisis Negotiations Unit were called in to assist. After several hours of failed communication attempts, tear gas was fired into the vehicle. Police say the man never surrendered but officers were eventually able to safely remove him from the vehicle. Police say he was combative but unarmed.

The man was immediately transported to the Central Vermont Medical Center for cold exposure and mental health evaluation.

