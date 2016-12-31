Vermont holds free ice fishing for walleye course

ENOSBURG FALLS, Vt. (AP) - Want to learn how to ice fish for walleye? The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is holding a free introductory course at Lake Carmi.

The clinic is scheduled for Saturday Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Organizers say the course is designed to cover the basics of ice fishing such as ice safety, fishing regulations, drilling holes and rigging equipment while focusing on tactics and techniques for targeting walleye through the ice.

Instructors from Vermont Fish & Wildlife's Let's Go Fishing Program and the Lake Champlain Walleye Association will run the clinic.

Equipment will be provided but anglers may also bring their own.

Preregistration is required by calling 802-265-2279 or emailing letsgofishing@vermont.gov.

