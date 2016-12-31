Quantcast

Thousands of Vermonters getting a raise - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Thousands of Vermonters getting a raise

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

About 30,000 Vermonters are getting a raise.

That's because the state's minimum wage is going up 40 cents to 10 dollars an hour.

The wage for tipped employees goes up to 5 dollars.

Vermont is one of 19 states raising the minimum wage in the new year.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.