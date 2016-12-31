New Year's Eve: More partying leads to more trouble on the roads

A warning for first night party goers as they head out to celebrate the New Year.

Half of the deadly crashes on Vermont roads involve the influence of drugs or alcohol.

At Terrill Street Discount Beverage in Rutland customers are preparing for holiday celebrations.

"What we see beginning around mid-November through to the first of the year -- we definitely see our sales up-tick. I think we see people are willing to spend a little bit more on what they are looking for,” said Bob Coloutti, Discount Beverage Owner.

Whether it's an aged bottle of wine -- or a 15-dollar four pack of craft beer – Coloutti says his staff are ringing up more of the good stuff.

But customers aren't just paying for a better tasting beverage, a steeper price commonly means the percentage of alcohol in the bottle is higher too.

"You know your domestic beers, your Millers and your Coors are usually in the 4's where as most of the craft beers and it's hard to pinpoint but they start at 5 and go up to 9 and there;s some 10's which is a lot of alcohol,” said Coloutti.

With more people buying and consuming stronger alcohol this time of year first responders say those getting in trouble behind the wheel also goes up.

"We always find an increase in drunk driving arrests during the holidays especially Christmas and New Year's,” said Lt. Kevin Geno, Rutland County Sheriff's Department.

Although Coloutti finds that his craft beer customers are aware of the increase in alcohol percentage, Lt. Kevin Geno says it's the people who don't usually drink are the ones who find themselves getting in trouble.

"It's sometime referred to as amateur hour or amateur night," said Geno.

According to Geno -- the Rutland County Sheriff's Department makes between 10 and 20 arrests every New Year's Eve.

So whether your sipping fine wine or testing out a new craft beer always have a plan for how you're getting home.

"If you know you're not going to have that one drink and you're going to consume more, then have a plan in place to either get a ride or sober driver or call a taxi," said Geno.

State and local officials tell us they are boosting patrols and sobriety check points across the state.