Running in Montpelier to ring in the New Year

Runners are ringing in the New Year in Montpelier.

The 5k run has been taking place for more than 20 years. About 100 runners took part in Saturday's race. The course winds through streets of Montpelier and right down State Street in front of the capital. 18 volunteers help make the 5k a success. Both organizers and runners says it's a great way to celebrate the New Year.

"Look at these young people here, it is a great way to ring in the new year -- families and people who have decided to start running again – it is a lot of fun,” said Ann Bushey, race director.

"I just like getting out there and get fresh air and put on the miles and then after the run you just feel great," said Mark Fields, a runner.

Prizes are given out to the winners. The 5k is the first in a series of races hosted by Central Vermont Runners and Onion River Sports.