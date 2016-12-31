Steeple removed at church destroyed by fire

A section of the steeple has been removed from a historic church destroyed be fire in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Fire broke out in the First Baptist Church on School Street late Wednesday night. Firefighters were unable to save the 155-year-old structure.

Saturday, crowds gathered to watch as the very top of the church was removed from the structure. Firefighters say many of the historic artifacts inside were salvaged from the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

