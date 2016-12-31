Burlington Electric GM addresses Russian malware

A plea deal for the woman accused of killing a Vermont social worker and three of her own relatives.
Officials say a toddler found unresponsive in an East Montpelier pool has died.
New details about the murder of a UVM student were revealed in federal court today.
Burlington Police have released body camera video of an altercation involving officers and a South Burlington woman. The chief says it clears his officers of the woman's complaints of abuse.
A home in Champlain, New York, was destroyed by fire Wednesday night.
Police say a baby was injured on a flight that landed in Burlington early this morning.
A boat went up in flames at a busy launch in Franklin County.
Rescuers have come to the aid of a 12-year-old boy in Vermont who was playing in a muddy stream and got stuck in waist-high mud.
