Burlington Electric GM addresses Russian malware

Over 20,000 Vermonters receive power from the Burlington Electric Department, and officials say none of their customers data was compromised after malware was discovered on an employee's laptop.

"Something we take extremely seriously, and all utilities, whether large or small, and all across Vermont and the U.S., take cybersecurity very seriously, so we're gonna continue to do that, because ultimately we want to ensure the reliability of our grid and the protection of our customer data," said Neale Lunderville, Burlington Electric General Manager.

Lunderville says that on Friday a company laptop was found with a type of malware that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has associated with Russian hackers. They immediately disconnected the laptop from their network and alerted authorities.

"This computer was not connected to our grid control systems. At no time was our electric grid breached or penetrated, and we have no indication of compromise of our electric grid systems or any customer information," Lunderville said.

Governor-Elect Phil Scott released a statement stating, "The utility is working closely with federal officials to trace this malware and state public safety officials will continue to coordinate with our federal partners."

Lunderville says the laptop was used by one employee for business purposes. Though it is still under investigation, they believe the malware came from a website an employee visited.

Burlington Electric officials say they do not know what the intent of the malware was, but they do know they weren't the only ones affected. They say authorities tell them that there is no indication that Burlington Electric was specifically targeted.

“Cybersecurity is an issue that affects a lot of industries. It affects health care. Obviously it's affecting the utilities industry here, and also commerce, but my sense of things here in Burlington is that the leaders in the utility community in Burlington have this well under control," South Burlington resident Catherine Hamilton said.

Burlington Electric officials say that federal officials have found this type of internet traffic elsewhere in the country, and that they have no indication that the utility industry has been targeted in any way.