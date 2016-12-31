Quantcast

It's a girl, couple's explosive way to announce baby's gender - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

It's a girl, couple's explosive way to announce baby's gender

Posted: Updated:
GEORGIA, Vt. -

It is an explosive way to find out the gender of your baby.

It happened on the Stonebridge Road in Georgia. Brittany and Jordan Valyou ignited exploding pink tannerite to let everyone watching know the couple is expecting a baby girl.

Nearby residents heard the loud boom which caused a bit of concern. But the happy couple posted on social media that they just wanted a creative way to reveal the sex of their baby.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.