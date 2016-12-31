Quantcast

Fatal snowmobile accident in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. -

A snowmobiling accident in St. Johnsbury claimed the life of a 31-year-old.

According to Vermont State Police the crash happened Saturday, just after 4 p.m. near the Rabbit Plains Road. Police say two people were on the snowmobile when it hit a tree. The operator, 31-year-old Amanda Dick of St. Johnsbury, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say she was not wearing a helmet. A juvenile passenger was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

