UVM women pick up three points

Rachael Ade and Bridget Baker teamed up to construct a two-goal lead for Vermont but Yale lit the lamp late in the second and third periods to seal a 2-2 tie on Friday afternoon at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

The Catamounts, now unbeaten in nine of their last 10 games, move to 7-6-5 on the season while the result puts Yale at 4-7-3.

Melissa Black recorded 18 saves for UVM to preserve the draw while Yale's Tera Hofmann countered with 25 stops.

"Credit to Yale for their comeback," said head coach Jim Plumer. "I thought we got better as the game went on but we didn't put the game away when we had the chance. I look forward to the opportunity for us to be better tomorrow."

For the third consecutive game the Catamounts opened the scoring, going ahead on Ade's tally at 10:24 of the first period. Alyssa Gorecki skated along the left wing into the offensive zone, sending a behind-the-net pass towards Bella Webster on the doorstep. After the feed skipped skipped past Webster, Ade corralled the puck and fired past Hofmann.

Yale worked to even the score at one apiece in the waning stages of the first period, controlling the offensive zone for most of the final minute. The Bulldogs managed to cycle the puck but a key block by Kourtney Menches broke up the sequence as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Vermont moved the lead to 2-0 in the second period, doubling its advantage at the 3:21 mark. Baker walked into the offensive zone along the right wing boards and sent a wrister into the back of the net. Daria O'Neill was credited an assist on the power play goal.

The final stages of the period saw the Bulldogs narrow the score to 2-1 when Mallory Souliotis sent the puck through traffic from the right point.

Yale netted the equalizer with only 2:33 to play in regulation. Krista Yip-Chuck took a pass at the blue line from Laura Anderson and skated in on a breakaway before Black turned aside her backhand attempt. However, Eden Murray was there to clean up the loose puck, ultimately lighting the lamp.

Both teams had opportunities in overtime as Vermont mustered two shots on goal and Yale had three. UVM played down a skater throughout the middle stages of OT after a minor penalty assessed to Ève-Audrey Picard gave the Bulldogs a power play.

The Catamounts were 7-for-7 on the penalty kill, now keeping opponents scoreless on their last 25 opportunities dating back to Nov. 20.

Ève-Audrey Picard broke a 1-1 tie with 12:13 remaining in regulation to lift the Vermont women's hockey team to a 2-1 New Year's Eve victory over Yale on Saturday afternoon at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Now 4-0-1 in its last five and finishing unbeaten in the month of December, the Catamounts are 8-6-5 on the season while Yale drops to 4-8-3.

Madison Litchfield preserved the win with 25 stops for UVM and Yale's Tera Hofmann made 28 saves at the other end. UVM's Alyssa Gorecki also chipped in a goal and an assist, inking the scoresheet for the fourth time in her last five games.

"We really stepped up and played well against a much tougher Yale team today," said head coach Jim Plumer. "We are still shaking off the rust from our three-week break but we showed a lot of our trademark resilience and I'm excited to see us resume our Hockey East schedule this coming week."

The Catamounts struck on the power play to take a 1-0 advantage in the first period. Tangled up in a puck battle with a Yale skater, Cassidy Campeau sent a short feed to Gorecki at the top of the right circle, where the sophomore one-timed her shot above the glove of Hofmann at 13:39. Taylor Willard received the secondary assist on the play.

Emma Vlasic then found the back of the net for the Bulldogs early in the second period. Jordan Chancellor received a pass at the blue line from Kara Drexler and skated in along the left wing, cutting towards goal at the circle. The puck came loose, allowing Vlasic to spin and backhand it past Litchfield at 4:46 for the equalizer.

Picard then gave the Catamounts the lead for the balance of the afternoon in the middle stages of the final frame. Willard sent the puck towards Gorecki as the latter redirected the feed just above Hofmann. Picard played the carom and tapped it home for the game-winner.

Vermont once again turned in a clean performance on the penalty kill, going 4-for-4 on the day. UVM has now killed off 29 consecutive penalties over its last eight games and is 73-for-80 (91.2 percent) on the kill this season. That figure is tied with Minnesota for sixth across the country.

Hockey East play now resumes for the Catamounts, who take on Merrimack on Tuesday, Jan. 3 from Lawler Rink in North Andover, Massachusetts. Opening draw is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Courtesy: UVM Athletics