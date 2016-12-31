Quantcast

CVU sweeps Kevin Riell Tournament

HINESBURG, Vt. -

The CVU boys and girls basketball teams each won the Kevin Riell Tournament this weekend.

The Redhawk boys beat Rutland, 57-54 on Saturday night to win the championship.  CVU's Josh Bliss was named tournament MVP.  In the consolation game, Burr and Burton beat BFA St. Albans, 49-45.

CVU advanced to the title game with a 63-41 victory over Burr and Burton in Friday's first round game  In the other first round game Friday, Rutland defeated BFA St. Albans, 96-40.

The Redhawk girls beat Burr and Burton, 51-35.  CVU's Abby Thut was named tournament MVP.  In the consolation game Saturday afternoon, Mt. Abraham beat Burlington, 51-47.

CVU made it to the championship game after a 60-25 victory over Burlington Friday.  In the other game Friday, Burr and Burton beat Mt. Abraham, 39-30.

