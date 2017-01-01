Quantcast

First Vermont baby of 2017

RUTLAND, Vt. -

Rutland Regional Medical Center welcomed Vermont's first hospital born baby of the new year.

William Thomas Martin the third nicknamed Liam was born at 1:47 this morning to proud parents Brittany Pratt and William Thomas Martin the Second.

Liam weighed 7 pounds 13-point-four ounces.
Welcome to the world Liam!

