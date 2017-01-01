In the kitchen: Easy Peasy Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars

EASY PEASY CHOCOLATE CHIP PEANUT BUTTER BARS

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1/3 cup water

1/2 stick butter

1 cup peanut butter

1 box yellow cake mix

2 cups (or one 12 ounce package) of chocolate chips

Process:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Using a mixer, cream together the eggs, water, butter, and peanut butter. Mix in 1/2 of the cake mix until the batter becomes light and fluffy. Then stir in the rest of the cake mix. Lastly add the chocolate chips. Pour batter into a greased and floured 9"x13" pan. Bake for about 20 minutes, or until the batter is just cooked through. Once cooked and cooled, slice into bars.