Ringing in the new year in the Queen City

Change your calendars and start training yourself to write down 20-17! The new year was ushered in at packed bars and restaurants last night in downtown Burlington. The spirits were flowing and the mood was high at the Church Street Tavern. Free champagne was handed out just before the clock struck midnight as loved ones embraced with friends and family. 20-16 wasn't easy for many people but the ones we spoke with, for the most part, seemed positive about the last year and hopeful for the future.

"I am really excited for the new year, I'm graduating college so it is going to be a good year. I am really pumped. I did have a good 2016 so I am sad to see it go," said Emily Ahern.

"I got out of the Navy and I feel awesome about starting a new year," said Devin Parent.

"2016 was a great year. I started dental hygiene school, my thoughts on 2017 is to just have a great year and be healthy," said Katlyn Bronson of Stowe.

"A lot of things going on. The country, the home, work, so I am looking forward to next year," said Dave Dix of Amherst, N.H.

Fireworks set off at the waterfront lit up the skies above Burlington to usher in the new year with a bang. Burlington Police say there were no major incidents to report.