It was the 29th annual First Run, and Vermonters young and old turned out Sunday to participate.

The race began with a half mile run for kids ages 4 to 7 years old. After that, kids from ages 8 to 12 years old got to go for a mile long run. The main race was a 5k that began and ended on Cherry Street. Kegan Bergeron, 16, comes out every year for his birthday.

"It feels exhilarating," Bergeron said. "I mean every year I come out, and so many people come out to do this, and it's just really fun, because you don't really get to spend your birthday like this usually."

First place runners received awards, but dozens of runners came out decked in costumes for the best costume contest. Star Wars characters and Christmas themed outfits were some of the many costumes.