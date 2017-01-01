Quantcast

29th annual First Run - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

29th annual First Run

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

It was the 29th annual First Run, and Vermonters young and old turned out Sunday to participate.

The race began with a half mile run for kids ages 4 to 7 years old. After that, kids from ages 8 to 12 years old got to go for a mile long run. The main race was a 5k that began and ended on Cherry Street. Kegan Bergeron, 16, comes out every year for his birthday.

"It feels exhilarating," Bergeron said. "I mean every year I come out, and so many people come out to do this, and it's just really fun, because you don't really get to spend your birthday like this usually."

First place runners received awards, but dozens of runners came out decked in costumes for the best costume contest. Star Wars characters and Christmas themed outfits were some of the many costumes.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.