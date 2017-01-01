Diving into 2017

A handful of residents in Burlington began the new year with a cold scuba dive in Lake Champlain.

Kyle Kellett and Phillip Peterson say if it wasn't for a diving class at the University of Vermont, they may have never met. Now, they hit the water together whenever they can. "My partner was teaching the class. So I took it, and he's a college student. I mean like age wise I'm what, 20 years older. Doesn't matter," Peterson said.

On New Year's Day they joined up once again to plunge into 2017 with a dive in Lake Champlain. The Waterfront Diving Center organized the event, which they do every year just for fun, and over a dozen certified scuba divers took to the water at Perkins Pier.

"Diving in colder water can be a little more challenging. We have to wear more exposure protection as far as the thickness of the wet suits that we're wearing. We have four divers out in our group today that are diving wet. They're braving the temperatures with the wet suits," said Rob Wilczynski, co-owner of the Waterfront Diving Center.

The New Year's Day dive has been going on since 1989. The area that they are diving in, they say, is just around 20 or 25 feet deep, but not all of the divers go that far down. Kellett and Peterson say they got to about 10 or 11 feet deep and they decided to head back to shore after just 16 minutes.

"I'm diving in a wet suit, so I'm getting wet which is great, but it did its job -- just a little cold in the face. A little cold in the hands, but otherwise it was alright," Kellett said.

"I dove with the dry suit," Peterson said.

Organizers estimated that the water temperature was likely in the high 30s. "Great way to bring in the New Year. The water is still relatively warm compared to what it will be in the spring, and it's a great way for the divers to get together. We have a great diving community to get into the water and do a dive," Wilczynski said.

Kellett and Peterson agreed it was a great start to 2017. "Great way to start. I mean what else can you ask for than just jumping in the lake, getting refreshed, getting ready to go for a new year," Kellett said.

Peterson said he felt refreshed as well. Ringing in the New Year with an ice cold dip in Lake Champlain.