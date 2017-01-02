Staying fit in the new year

Losing weight is the number one New Year's resolution and getting fit is number five, but a study found that 75-percent of resolutions survive only the first week, and by halfway through the year fewer than half of them will remain.

"I look forward to coming to the gym. Before, I'd find any reason not to come, so this has been beneficial in many ways," said Matt Gazo from Colchester. He says he's no different than the many people who want to lose weight in the new year. "Whether it's personal trainer, or Parisi workout or swimming and other sports, to work the other muscles in the body."

And to get in shape he has a little help from Caleb Vallencourt. "He's back. He's the one that tortures me a couple days a week," Gazo said. "So I can't say too much. I would bite your tongue if I were you. Caleb is great.:

These two were paired up in November when Gazo thought about hitting the weights. "Last thing you want to do is not be able to go outside and shoot hoops with your kids because you're tired or whipped or out of shape," Gazo said.

The father of three is also a long-time athletic coach and believes every leader should practice what they preach. It's a tactic Vallencourt says keeps his clients' mind on the prize. "They have to think long term. This is a life change you have to be all in," Vallencourt said.

Unfortunately that's not usually the reality. "It's really busy, then it tapers back off If people don't see the results right away -- that's a big problem," Vallencourt said.

For all of January and most of February this entire parking lot will remain pretty packed with people. But gym officials say they start to see

a drop off when it gets to be the middle of winter, and they say it's because people lose motivation -- more or less, because of the weather.

"It is hard. It is cold out. It's not fun. I wish it was warm out right now honestly. It's hard. You gotta go day by day and try to keep track of it," Vallencourt said.

A few ways to do that: Vallencourt suggests documenting everything -- and frequently. From weighing yourself on a weekly basis, to recording a food journal. He says be accountable for yourself and track the progress you will start to make over time. "It doesn't mean you have to do everything perfect every single day. You have to have little wins in your everyday life to make you feel good," he said.

Even if that means really feeling the burn. "You have one body and one life, and if you are not exercising or taking care of yourself, you're missing out," Vallencourt said.

"It's easier than you think -- just getting comfortable. Get over that fear. Take one step forward. All the sayings you can think of -- just get there, show up, get there.," Gazo said.

Taking that first step to begin a healthy new year.