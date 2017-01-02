Suspect in church fire arrested, charged with arson

New Hampshire Police say a historic church fire was arson, and they have caught the man responsible.

A cross leans against a fence and just a shell remains of the First Baptist Church in Lebanon after fire ripped through the structure late Wednesday night.

"It is scary to have something like that right here in town," said Janice Morton, who has lived in Lebanon her entire life. "It is a landmark. I mean it wasn't a church that I went to, but it was important."

While firefighters worked unsuccessfully to get the flames under control, they got another call. A couch apparently torched in the basement of an apartment building a couple of streets away. Thankfully a sprinkler system doused the flames prior to crews arriving and there was minimal damage.

"Two fires within close proximity to each other within an hour, hour and-a-half time frame is something that you would have to look at," said Lebanon Police Chief Richard Mello.

During the course of the investigation 27-year-old Anthony Boisvert of Lebanon became a person of interest. Then on Sunday night police got a 911 call from another apartment complex. "Our officers responded and found two victims, a male and a female, both who had multiple stab wounds and serious injuries in serious condition," Chief Mello said.

The suspect had already fled the scene, but the victims -- who sustained non-life-threatening injuries-- identified Boisvert as their attacker. A tactical team and a police dog were called in. Boisvert was located a short time later and taken into custody. "I can't really comment on motive -- still under investigation. We are certainly looking at that, other than to say that he was known to them and it looks to be somewhat pre-meditated," Chief Mello said.

Police say the two fires were no accident. They also say Boisvert is responsible for burning down another unoccupied home in Lebanon a year ago, though they are not commenting on the evidence that connects Boisvert to the string of crimes.

"This guy was an accident waiting to happen. It sounds like he has a history and he was just going to explode at some point," Morton said.

And that history includes allegations of possessing child pornography. He was recently in Windsor County Superior Court charged with multiple counts of child porn. Court documents show the charges stem from an incident in Hartford several years earlier. He was on parole when he was arrested over the weekend.

"I don't know if it could have been prevented. It's just really sad. You never know when someone is going to flip that last switch," Morton said.

Boisvert was also arrested last March for criminal trespass at a school in Lebanon. The newest charges include three counts of arson and two counts of first degree assault. Police say those charges could be upgraded to attempted murder when he is arraigned Tuesday.