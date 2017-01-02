What's Cooking: Shaved Brussels Sprout Caesar Salad

Chef Courtney Contos with Chef Contos store joins us to make a healthy twist on a traditional Caesar salad.

Shaved Brussel Sprout Caesar Salad

2 tablespoons lemon juice, freshly squeezed

3 anchovies

2 cloves garlic, minced or pressed

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

To taste-black pepper, freshly ground

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil or garlic olive oil

To taste-sea salt

4-5 cups shaved brussel sprouts

½ cup Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, freshly grated

2 cups parsley croutons

Place garlic, lemon juice and anchovies into a salad bowl. Add Worcestershire sauce, egg and pepper and mix well. Drizzle in oil slowly while whisking continuously. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add brussel sprouts, cheese and croutons to the bowl and toss well.