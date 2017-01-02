Whats Cooking: 7 Min. Pressure Cooker- Wild Mushroom Risotto

Chef Courtney Contos with Chef Contos store joins us to make a healthy twist on a risotto.

7 Min Pressure Cooker - Wild Mushroom Risotto (Serves 6)

1/2 cup dried wild mushrooms

1/2 cup wine

3 tablespoons unsalted butter or olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups arborio rice

4 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1 tablespoon fresh thyme or rosemary, minced

3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

2 teaspoons soy sauce

Jacobsen Sea salt

Pierre Poivre Black pepper

Soak mushrooms in wine until hydrated, about 20 minutes. Drain mushrooms, reserving wine. Heat butter or oil over medium heat in the pressure cooker. Add onion and sauté until translucent, about 4 minutes. Add garlic and mushrooms and cook 30 seconds more. Add rice and sauté until rice is toasted, about 1 minute. Add reserved wine and stir until liquid has evaporated.

Add stock. Close lid on pressure cooker and set timer to 7 minutes. When done cooking, depressurize under cold, running water. Stir in minced herbs, cheese, soy sauce and season to taste with salt and pepper.