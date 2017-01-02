Quantcast

Burlington police identify body found under railroad bridge

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Police have identified the body of a man found underneath a railroad bridge in Burlington over the weekend.

Authorities say 22 year old male Nicholas Cusson-Ducharme of Winooski
was reported missing Saturday night, and that he was believed to be intoxicated and became separated from his friends. 

Police say on Sunday morning someone known to the family went to the "Blue Bridge" off Intervale Road and located Nicholas at the base of the bridge deceased. 

Police say they are releasing no other details, and that are awaiting autopsy results.

