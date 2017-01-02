Cross-border snowmobile weekend set for Jan. 27-29

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Northern New England officials have scheduled their annual tri-state reciprocal snowmobile weekend.
From Friday Jan. 27 through Sunday Jan. 29, snowmobile enthusiasts can explore trails in other states without registering in those states. All snowmobiles registered in New Hampshire may operate in Vermont and Maine, and all snowmobiles registered in Vermont and Maine may operate in New Hampshire.
Riders must follow all of the laws and rules of the states they visit, including Vermont's mandatory liability insurance, safety education certification and youth operation requirements.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.