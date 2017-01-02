Quantcast

Vermont Supreme Court to ponder high court vacancy

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Supreme Court is going to be hearing arguments about whether the outgoing governor should be allowed to appointment a replacement for a high court justice who hasn't yet left the bench.

Gov. Peter Shumlin, a Democrat who leaves office Thursday, wants to fill a vacancy that will be created by the upcoming retirement of Associate Justice John Dooley.

Dooley announced in September he did not plan to seek re-appointment in March.

Vermont Public Radio reports the Judicial Nomination Board has concluded that six of 20 applicants are well-qualified for the court.

Shumlin was expected to announce his choice before he leaves office Thursday, but Republicans sued.

House Minority Leader Don Turner, a Republican, says there is no vacancy on the court.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

