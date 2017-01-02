Windham County groups invited to buy in to new solar project

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Some towns and schools in southeastern Vermont are being invited to buy into a solar array set to be built on a closed landfill in Brattleboro.

A 5-megawatt solar array is being proposed for the capped landfill belonging to the Windham Solid Waste Management District on Old Ferry Road.

Regulatory approval for the project is expected later this winter or in early spring. Construction could begin this summer.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that any credits for the electricity produced not sold off to municipalities or schools will be offered to local businesses.

A regional high school and at least two local towns have already signed up for the project.

