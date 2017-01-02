Quantcast

With new year, more Vermonters eligible for paid sick leave - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

With new year, more Vermonters eligible for paid sick leave

Posted: Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - More Vermont workers are starting off 2017 accruing paid sick leave that they can use when they fall ill or need time off to tend to sick family members or other emergencies.

Vermont's new paid sick leave law took effect Sunday with the new year.

The law is expected to benefit about 60,000 Vermont workers who do not have access to paid sick leave through their work.

The law requires employers to provide a minimum of three paid sick days in a 12-month period for full-time employees. In 2019, the law will jump to five days.

Proponents argue that the law will be of greatest benefit to lower-paid workers who don't get sick leave.

But small-business advocates have argued it will be another government-mandated burden.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.