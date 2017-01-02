Shumlin expected to issue hundreds of pardons in last days

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - In his final days as the state's top executive, outgoing Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin is expected to issue what could be hundreds of pardons to Vermonters convicted of what are now considered minor marijuana violations.

Last month, Shumlin invited people convicted of possessing small amounts of marijuana before the state decriminalized it in 2013 to apply for pardons.

Almost 500 people applied.

And it's not just marijuana. On Saturday, Shumlin issued 10 pardons for people convicted of various felonies and misdemeanors, including the son of former vice presidential nominee Geraldine Ferraro and the son of former U.S. Rep. Richard Mallary.

Since the Christmas Day deadline to apply for marijuana pardons, Shumlin's staff has been doing background checks. Anyone with a violent criminal history won't be pardoned.

Shumlin leaves office Thursday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.