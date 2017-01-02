Small Vt. dairy farm uses new bedding system

A very small Vermont dairy farm is trying something new this winter to help keep the cows warm and a bit cleaner.

The Family Cow Farmstead in Hinesburg has joined a growing number of farms using a so called bedded pack system. It provides a comfortable place for the cows to rest in between milk times.

Scott Hoffman and his wife Aubrey have run the Family Cow farmstead for eight years and last year they purchased the business. It is a very small operation.

"We are a 10 cow, 100 percent grass fed raw milk dairy," said Hoffman.

Producing only one thing.

"We only sell raw milk, we don't make cheese or do yogurt or anything like that and that is it, it is a very simple system. Milk the cows, cool down the milk and then sell, we sell directly to about 150 families every week, we sell about 30 gallons a day," said Hoffman.

And keeping the cows comfortable is job number one, which is why the farm is trying something new this winter, a bedded pack system. Every day a new layer of mulch hay is spread over the cow manure. As the cows move, the hay and manure is compacted.

"After a while the manure and the bedding combine and start composting so they start to heat up so it's just like a heating pad underneath the cows which is comfortable for them," said Hoffman.

It provides a snug place for the cows in winter, keeps the cows cleaner and it helps absorb and hold in nutrients from the manure.

Hoffman says while this kind of bedding is new to this farm it is not new to Vermont. Lots of other farmers are using it as well and while it keeps the cows nice and warm and comfortable in the wintertime it has another job to do come spring.

"In the spring we will clean this out, we will put it in windrows outside where it will continue to compost then once it is fully composted we will spread it on our pastures and that will help us grow some more grass," said Hoffman.

Hoffman says this bedding isn't saving the farm money, but he says the cows seem happy and content and happy cows tend to give more milk.