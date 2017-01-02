Small Vt. dairy farm uses new bedding system

Can you face criminal charges for something you post on Facebook? A police chief in southern Vermont is going after a Connecticut man for causing false public alarm.
Can you face criminal charges for something you post on Facebook? A police chief in southern Vermont is going after a Connecticut man for causing false public alarm.
The man in charge of Vermont's child protection system is speaking publicly for the first time after a foster child drowned earlier this week.
The man in charge of Vermont's child protection system is speaking publicly for the first time after a foster child drowned earlier this week.
A Bridgewater man is accused of a stabbing just hours after being released from jail.
A Vermont man is accused of a stabbing just hours after being released from jail.
Police say two men asked to leave a property retaliated with pepper spray.
Police say two men asked to leave a property retaliated with pepper spray.
State police say a 59-year-old man scammed donors to a cancer charity by keeping cash from hundreds of collection boxes he placed at businesses in upstate New York, Massachusetts and Vermont.
State police say a 59-year-old man scammed donors to a cancer charity by keeping cash from hundreds of collection boxes he placed at businesses in upstate New York, Massachusetts and Vermont.
The man who owns a suspected drug house where two people died may be getting out of jail.
The man who owns a suspected drug house where two people died may be getting out of jail.
Police say a Vermont man who overdosed last week in the town of Hartford ingested the same type of heroin that has been linked to a recent rash of overdoses in Brattleboro.
Police say a Vermont man who overdosed last week in the town of Hartford ingested the same type of heroin that has been linked to a recent rash of overdoses in Brattleboro.
A driver has been accused of traveling 111 miles an hour in a 65-mph zone on Interstate 91 in Vermont.
A driver has been accused of traveling 111 miles an hour in a 65-mph zone on Interstate 91 in Vermont.