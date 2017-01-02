Quantcast

Fans of the Day: Donald Imgram and Craig Taylor - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Fans of the Day: Donald Imgram and Craig Taylor

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Our fan photo of the day is of Donald Imgram and Craig Taylor from Essex Junction. The two rang in the new year by getting engaged at the Dupont Brothers Concert at First Night Burlington. Congratulations. If you have a fan photo you want to share send it our way on Facebook visit The: 30 page on wcax.com.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.