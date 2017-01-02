Quantcast

Get It Together: New year resolution tips - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Get It Together: New year resolution tips

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

If you're looking to make a change in the new year you're not alone. But what will it take to keep you on track?

Kimberly DuBrul gave us some tips.

Watch the video for more.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.