Police: 1 dead, another sent to hospital after shooting

One person has died and another was injured in a shooting in Georgia.

Vermont State Police say David Hill, 57, and Mark Brito, 27, stopped their truck in front of a home on Georgia Mountain Road. Investigators say a man inside the home, Ethan Gratton, 27, came out and got into an argument with the two men. Police say Gratton shot both men. Hill died at the scene; Brito was taken to the UVM Medical Center where he’s being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Gratton was taken into custody at the scene.

"We had an initial state trooper made contact with him, as soon as he arrived he was outside the residence but he was taken into custody without incident there and brought back up here to the barracks," said Maj. Glenn Hall, Vermont State Police.

Gratton faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Neighbors told WCAX News they had never seen anything like this.

"It's a little surreal and shocking just thinking that this happened not very far from my house," Lindsey Newton said.

Police are expected to be on the scene overnight processing evidence.