Vt., NY minimum wage workers start off new year with raise

Minimum wage workers in Vermont and New York got a raise with the new year.

In Vermont, the wage rose from $9.60 to $10. In our region of New York State it's $9.70 an hour. Both more than Maine and New Hampshire, but less than Massachusetts.

Patty Waldron has owned the Koffee Kat in Plattsburgh for 20 years. She says the minimum wage has changed a lot since she first started out.

"We adjust. You know it used to be $5 when I first owned the Koffee Kat, $5.25 was minimum wage, so we've been able to withstand all these increases up until 2017," said Waldron.

Last year, Governor Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, signed legislation to increase the minimum wage for all workplaces across the state to $15 an hour. The rate at which this increase will take place varies depending on the region and business size.

For workers in the North Country, the minimum wage rose to $9.70 an hour, and it will continue to rise each year by 70 cents until December 31 of 2020 when it reaches $12.50 an hour.

At the end of 2020, state officials will come up with a new schedule for the wage to continue rising to the goal of $15. In New York City, the goal is to reach $15 an hour by 2018 for large businesses and 2019 for smaller companies.

"It's OK a little bit so people can get extra money in their pocket, so they can pay for their rent, their gas, their electric, their heat, their food, so that they can survive for their families. It's not a bad thing to get a little extra money in your pocket," said Lucas Hughes, Plattsburgh.

Plattsburgh residents say they're glad to see people get better wages, but they're concerned about what it could mean for small businesses.

"Even though I think it would be beneficial for people, a lot of the businesses might have to raise the cost of their products or their foods, and then you'd have a vicious circle where people would then have to pay more for their products, and you would not be ahead," said Karen Merrill, Plattsburgh.

Waldron says she was well prepared for the wage increase, but she did have to raise the prices for her espresso drinks to make up for it.

"I like the fact that it's going to raise incrementally rather than all at once, but I think it's time. I know my employees are worth the increase, so we've all adjusted and thank goodness the Koffee Kat can still be busy to support it," said Waldron.

Ringing in the New Year with a raise for thousands of workers.