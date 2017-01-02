Quantcast

Star Struck: Honoring 2 important women - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Star Struck: Honoring 2 important women

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

We're kicking off 2017 with our favorite science educator Bobby Farlice-Rubio and a tribute to two important women. One from science fiction, the other who changed our understanding of the universe.

Watch the video for more.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.